Govt to decide on declaring drought in WC, EC & NC a national disaster
Cooperative Governance Minister Des Van Rooyen has slammed the Western Cape provincial government for the slow expenditure of drought relief funding.
CAPE TOWN - Government will decide on Tuesday whether to declare the drought in the Western, Northern and Eastern Cape, a national disaster.
Cooperative Governance Minister Des Van Rooyen has slammed the Western Cape provincial government for the slow expenditure of drought relief funding.
He has told MPs on Tuesday that the government is considering taking over the drought interventions at a national level.
Van Rooyen says that slow expenditure by the Western Cape provincial government on drought relief is making it difficult to lobby Treasury for more emergency funding to mitigate the drought.
According to figures he has presented to Parliament’s portfolio committee on Tuesday, only 24% of the R74.8 million allocated last year has been spent in the last six months.
“This expenditure trend undermines the purpose of the intervention and now it’s even compounding the matter because we’re currently lobbying for more resources.”
An Inter-Ministerial Task Team will be meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss whether to declare the drought in three provinces a national disaster.
Van Rooyen says this will improve coordination of drought interventions.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] ANC, EFF & DA react to #Sona2018 postponement
-
ANC MPs attempt to shield van Rooyen from state capture questions
-
4 companies to be prosecuted for price-fixing in Eskom tender
-
MPs call for Prasa board to be subpoenaed after no-show for meeting
-
Jason Rohde re-arrested after failure to arrive for trial
-
#Sona2018 postponement gets Tweeps speculating on Zuma's exit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.