Gauteng police hunt escaped prisoners

The awaiting trialists, who face charges of murder, were returning from the court on Monday when shots were fired at their van and they jumped out.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have resumed a search for five prisoners who escaped from a truck on the Golden Highway.

The awaiting trialists, who face charges of murder, were returning from the court on Monday when shots were fired at their van and they jumped out.

The driver was wounded.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says: “We’re also calling on the members of the public, who might have information on their whereabouts, to come forward. The escapees faced murder charges. We’ve deployed all our members with knowledge of the suspects for the manhunt.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)