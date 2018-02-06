Gauteng Education Dept: Court ruling on Hoërskool Overvaal incorrect

This is among the arguments submitted on Monday in the department’s application for leave to appeal the order which was handed down in Pretoria last month.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has argued that the High Court incorrectly found that Hoërskool Overvaal was filled to capacity and that a neighbouring school could accommodate 55 English-speaking pupils.

The department has taken its appeal directly to the Constitutional Court.

The school has witnessed several violent protests in recent weeks, with the African National Congress (ANC) and affiliated teacher unions accusing the Vereeniging school's governing body of racism.

The department insists that there was no place to accommodate the English-speaking pupils at schools neighbouring Hoërskool Overvaal.

It says because of the location of pupil’s homes and their parents’ places of work; it was appropriate for them to be placed at Overvaal.

The department says that Judge Bill Prinsloo incorrectly found that there was evidence to suggest that officials had attempted to defeat the ends of justice.

It says Prinsloo should have refrained from speculation without hearing evidence from the department.

The school governing body has two weeks to file its opposing papers.