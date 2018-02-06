Gauteng Education Dept: Court ruling on Hoërskool Overvaal incorrect
This is among the arguments submitted on Monday in the department’s application for leave to appeal the order which was handed down in Pretoria last month.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has argued that the High Court incorrectly found that Hoërskool Overvaal was filled to capacity and that a neighbouring school could accommodate 55 English-speaking pupils.
This is among the arguments submitted on Monday in the department’s application for leave to appeal the order which was handed down in Pretoria last month.
The department has taken its appeal directly to the Constitutional Court.
The school has witnessed several violent protests in recent weeks, with the African National Congress (ANC) and affiliated teacher unions accusing the Vereeniging school's governing body of racism.
The department insists that there was no place to accommodate the English-speaking pupils at schools neighbouring Hoërskool Overvaal.
It says because of the location of pupil’s homes and their parents’ places of work; it was appropriate for them to be placed at Overvaal.
The department says that Judge Bill Prinsloo incorrectly found that there was evidence to suggest that officials had attempted to defeat the ends of justice.
It says Prinsloo should have refrained from speculation without hearing evidence from the department.
The school governing body has two weeks to file its opposing papers.
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] ANC, EFF & DA react to #Sona2018 postponement
-
ANC MPs attempt to shield van Rooyen from state capture questions
-
4 companies to be prosecuted for price-fixing in Eskom tender
-
MPs call for Prasa board to be subpoenaed after no-show for meeting
-
Jason Rohde re-arrested after failure to arrive for trial
-
#Sona2018 postponement gets Tweeps speculating on Zuma's exit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.