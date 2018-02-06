Firefighter dies while battling Franschhoek fire
The 36-year-old man was part of the group battling a blaze in the Simonsberg area.
CAPE TOWN - A Working on Fire firefighter has died while battling a blaze outside Franschhoek.
The 36-year-old man was part of the group battling a blaze in the Simonsberg area.
Details on how he died are unclear.
Working on Fire spokesperson Linton Rensburg says: “One of our members passed away while they were busy with fire suppression. The SA Police Service and necessary law enforcement authorities have been informed.”
This is the second firefighter to have died in the line of duty in the Cape in the space of just a few days.
Last week, Candice Kruger passed away in hospital after collapsing on the fire line on the slopes of Table Mountain.
The cause of death has not yet been established.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
