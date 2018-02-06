Eskom's Matshela Koko to face disciplinary hearing
Eskom is arguing that Matshela Koko's attempt to block his dismissal via the courts is no longer valid because he will have to face an internal disciplinary hearing based on new charges brought against him.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's Matshela Koko is back in the Labour Court today to challenge his ultimatum to either resign or be fired.
Koko was reinstated to his position as head of generation earlier this year after being cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to a multi-million rand tender he awarded to a company his stepdaughter was involved in.
However, Eskom’s newly appointed board and acting CEO gave him an ultimatum last week after government ordered the state-owned entity to remove anyone facing serious allegations.
Chairperson Jabu Mabuza confirmed last week that new charges had been added and Koko had been suspended.
Therefore, Eskom is arguing that Koko’s attempt to block his dismissal is no longer valid because he will have to face an internal disciplinary hearing based on the new charges.
According to Eskom’s new leadership, Koko misled Parliament by saying he ‘opposed’ payments to Gupta-linked Trillian, he breached his duties in terms of the R600 million payment to the company, he failed to declare a conflict of interest and benefits by a third party, and he distributed confidential Eskom documents to people associated with the Guptas.
