Eskom commits to cooperate with Hawks over state capture probe

PRETORIA – State power utility Eskom says it has committed to cooperated with the Hawks in its state capture investigation.

The state-owned company confirmed on Monday that it had honoured a subpoena to hand over documents three weeks ago.

It is understood that this leg of the Hawks’ investigation relates to Eskom’s dealings with Gupta-owned Tegeta Resources and its purchase of Optimum mine.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says they handed over the documents that the Hawks asked for and committed to handing over further evidence when it is located.

“This has something to do with the issues that have been plaguing Eskom for so many years in relation to coal contracts and other contracts that have been awarded and with some processes that were supposed to have been followed but not been followed.

“So, this has something to do with impropriety by some of our officials within Eskom.”

Meanwhile, the Public Investment Corporation announced on Monday it had advanced R5 billion bridging finance to Eskom to cover operating costs for a month.