Eskom commits to cooperate with Hawks over state capture probe
The state-owned company confirmed on Monday that it had honoured a subpoena to hand over documents three weeks ago.
PRETORIA – State power utility Eskom says it has committed to cooperated with the Hawks in its state capture investigation.
The state-owned company confirmed on Monday that it had honoured a subpoena to hand over documents three weeks ago.
It is understood that this leg of the Hawks’ investigation relates to Eskom’s dealings with Gupta-owned Tegeta Resources and its purchase of Optimum mine.
Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says they handed over the documents that the Hawks asked for and committed to handing over further evidence when it is located.
“This has something to do with the issues that have been plaguing Eskom for so many years in relation to coal contracts and other contracts that have been awarded and with some processes that were supposed to have been followed but not been followed.
“So, this has something to do with impropriety by some of our officials within Eskom.”
Meanwhile, the Public Investment Corporation announced on Monday it had advanced R5 billion bridging finance to Eskom to cover operating costs for a month.
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] ANC, EFF & DA react to #Sona2018 postponement
-
ANC MPs attempt to shield van Rooyen from state capture questions
-
4 companies to be prosecuted for price-fixing in Eskom tender
-
MPs call for Prasa board to be subpoenaed after no-show for meeting
-
Jason Rohde re-arrested after failure to arrive for trial
-
#Sona2018 postponement gets Tweeps speculating on Zuma's exit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.