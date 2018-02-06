Eskom commits to cooperate with Hawks over state capture probe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Eskom commits to cooperate with Hawks over state capture probe

The state-owned company confirmed on Monday that it had honoured a subpoena to hand over documents three weeks ago.

Acting Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe (left) at the announcement of the company's interim results on 30 January 2018. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
Acting Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe (left) at the announcement of the company's interim results on 30 January 2018. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
8 hours ago

PRETORIA – State power utility Eskom says it has committed to cooperated with the Hawks in its state capture investigation.

The state-owned company confirmed on Monday that it had honoured a subpoena to hand over documents three weeks ago.

It is understood that this leg of the Hawks’ investigation relates to Eskom’s dealings with Gupta-owned Tegeta Resources and its purchase of Optimum mine.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says they handed over the documents that the Hawks asked for and committed to handing over further evidence when it is located.

“This has something to do with the issues that have been plaguing Eskom for so many years in relation to coal contracts and other contracts that have been awarded and with some processes that were supposed to have been followed but not been followed.

“So, this has something to do with impropriety by some of our officials within Eskom.”

Meanwhile, the Public Investment Corporation announced on Monday it had advanced R5 billion bridging finance to Eskom to cover operating costs for a month.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA