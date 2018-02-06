Duarte: ANC NEC to deal with proposal of serious concern
Wednesday's meeting is expected to deal with a proposal that President Jacob Zuma leave the presidency.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says that a proposal of serious concern and great public interest will be discussed at Wednesday's special NEC meeting.
But she says that she will not speculate on what the outcomes of that meeting will be or whether President Jacob Zuma will be recalled.
"The meeting will discuss a recommendation by the national working committee. It's important that I do not do what many people have done over the past week is give you various bits of flavour of what that decision is."
Tomorrow's meeting is expected to deal with a proposal that Zuma leave the presidency.
Duarte has been introducing Pule Mabe as the ANC's new spokesperson at Luthuli House in Johannesburg this morning.
