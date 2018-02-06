DA refuses to be addressed by a 'criminal' at Sona

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the ANC’s failure to remove President Jacob Zuma shows that it cannot self-correct.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has reiterated his call for the postponement of the State of The Nation Address (Sona), saying the party will not be addressed by a criminal.

He’s delivering the DA’s own Sona in Alexandra on Tuesday.

Maimane says the African National Congress (ANC)’s failure to remove President Jacob Zuma shows that it cannot self-correct.

“How can they self-correct? Have you ever seen a criminal who just becomes reformed? We really can hope that corruption that has become part of our society will just disappear.”

He says a change in leadership of the ANC will not change its nature of corruption.

“I don’t know about you but I don’t have hope in this government to self-correct. I don’t think they can do it by themselves. That is why they can’t remove that man.”

Maimane has called on ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to protect the Constitution by making sure President Zuma is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

