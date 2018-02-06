CT Cycle Tour, Two Oceans Ultra marathon organisers reveal water saving plans

The city has added additional criteria to the permit applications for events and films, where organisers must outline their plans to minimise water use or use alternate water sources.

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon and the Cape Town Cycle Tour are doing their bit to save water while maintaining the quality of the events.

The City of Cape Town has added additional criteria to the permit applications for events and films, where organisers must outline their plans to minimise water use or use alternate water sources.

Organisers have had to get creative to reduce their events’ water footprint.

Participants in this year’s Two Oceans Marathon can expect a reduction in the number of refreshment stations and no showers at the finish line.

No municipal water will be used at any of the marathon’s events and that goes for the Cape Town Cycle Tour as well.

Cycle Tour director David Bellairs says they’ve also analysed how much water visiting participants, like tourists, will be using and how they can offset the impact.

“We’ve calculated that if they’re in Cape Town for a period of two-and-half days, using 50 litres a day… we’ll have 1.5 million litres of water that will be utilised. We’re putting back into the municipal water system a minimum of a total amount of 2 million litres of water.”

Grey water and desalinated water will be used in the hospitality sections and in the toilets.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)