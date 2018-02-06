Counselling provided for family of firefighter killed near Klapmuts
Assistant Project Manager Cedric Seokoma passed away on Monday while busy with efforts to contain a fire in the Simonsberg Mountain.
CAPE TOWN - Counselling has been provided for the family of a 36-year-old Working on Fire crew member who died while fighting a fire near Klapmuts.
Assistant Project Manager Cedric Seokoma passed away on Monday while busy with efforts to contain a fire in the Simonsberg Mountain.
The fire started on a Forestry Company property at the weekend and moved to the mountains due to unfavourable weather conditions.
Seokoma, a husband and father, started at the Working on Fire Sekororo Base in Limpopo as a firefighter in 2004 and moved up the ranks from crew leader to an instructor and now to the position of assistant project manager.
Working on Fire’s Trevor Abrahams says: ”We’ve informed his family and expressed our condolences.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] ANC, EFF & DA react to #Sona2018 postponement
-
ANC MPs attempt to shield van Rooyen from state capture questions
-
4 companies to be prosecuted for price-fixing in Eskom tender
-
MPs call for Prasa board to be subpoenaed after no-show for meeting
-
Jason Rohde re-arrested after failure to arrive for trial
-
#Sona2018 postponement gets Tweeps speculating on Zuma's exit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.