Counselling provided for family of firefighter killed near Klapmuts

Assistant Project Manager Cedric Seokoma passed away on Monday while busy with efforts to contain a fire in the Simonsberg Mountain.

CAPE TOWN - Counselling has been provided for the family of a 36-year-old Working on Fire crew member who died while fighting a fire near Klapmuts.

Assistant Project Manager Cedric Seokoma passed away on Monday while busy with efforts to contain a fire in the Simonsberg Mountain.

The fire started on a Forestry Company property at the weekend and moved to the mountains due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Seokoma, a husband and father, started at the Working on Fire Sekororo Base in Limpopo as a firefighter in 2004 and moved up the ranks from crew leader to an instructor and now to the position of assistant project manager.

Working on Fire’s Trevor Abrahams says: ”We’ve informed his family and expressed our condolences.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)