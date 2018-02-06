Counselling provided for family of firefighter killed near Klapmuts

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Counselling provided for family of firefighter killed near Klapmuts

Assistant Project Manager Cedric Seokoma passed away on Monday while busy with efforts to contain a fire in the Simonsberg Mountain.

FILE: A firefighter puts out a veld fire in Cape Town's Bo Kaap area. No property was damaged or people hurt. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: A firefighter puts out a veld fire in Cape Town's Bo Kaap area. No property was damaged or people hurt. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Counselling has been provided for the family of a 36-year-old Working on Fire crew member who died while fighting a fire near Klapmuts.

Assistant Project Manager Cedric Seokoma passed away on Monday while busy with efforts to contain a fire in the Simonsberg Mountain.

The fire started on a Forestry Company property at the weekend and moved to the mountains due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Seokoma, a husband and father, started at the Working on Fire Sekororo Base in Limpopo as a firefighter in 2004 and moved up the ranks from crew leader to an instructor and now to the position of assistant project manager.

Working on Fire’s Trevor Abrahams says: ”We’ve informed his family and expressed our condolences.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA