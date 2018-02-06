City of CT to host rail summit to address commuter challenges

The city says it hopes all the different sectors can find solutions together that can be implemented in the short-term.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town hopes this week’s rail summit will give birth to short-term interventions to stabilise Metrorail’s service urgently.

The city is hosting the gathering, along with Metrorail, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), provincial and national government on Friday.

The rail summit will be closed to the public and media, although business leaders, rail experts and civil society have been invited.

The city says it hopes that all the different sectors can find solutions together that can be implemented in the short-term.

Some of the challenges that will be tackled are commuter safety and security and the current rolling stock capacity.

Metrorail has had to suspend services on its central line following the fatal shooting of a security guard at Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha in December.

The United National Transport Union (Untu) has demanded that Prasa places properly trained armed guards in the trains and along the central line, which has been described as the most dangerous in the Cape.

