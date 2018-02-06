Black Business Council slams 'negative reports' about VBS Bank

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Black Business Council slams 'negative reports' about VBS Bank

The council says it notes with disappointment the report by the 'Sunday Times' claiming Prasa invested R1 billion with VBS, without a signed agreement.

Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane. Picture: Facebook.com.
Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane. Picture: Facebook.com.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Black Business Council says its dismayed by what it calls the intimidation of black business by negative reporting on VBS Mutual Bank.

The council says it notes with disappointment the report by the Sunday Times claiming the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) invested R1 billion with VBS, without a signed agreement.

Both Prasa and VBS have denied any deal has been made.

CEO of the council Kganki Matabane says they are aware of a trend which aims to influence decisions and retard the growth of black-owned businesses.

“Things like this are going to happen. It means every time a black-owned organisation is supposed to grow, somebody is just going to plant a story in the newspapers. Because you can imagine if now you are sitting at Prasa and this story comes, you are starting to be very careful while you are conducting your normal business.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA