Arrested ANC member Thabang Setona to appear in court for assault

Setona was caught on camera kicking a woman outside Luthuli House.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) member who assaulted a woman during a protest outside Luthuli House has been arrested and will appear at the Johannesburg magistrates court on Tuesday.

Police say that Thabang Setona will face a charge of assault.

The assault took place as tensions rose between Black First Land First (BLF) members and supporters of the so-called “Defenders of Luthuli House” campaign during clashes over President Jacob Zuma’s fate.

The ANC in Johannesburg has also condemned the assault describing it as utterly disgusting.

The police’s Mavela Masondo says: “He [Setona] will appear at the Johannesburg magistrates court on a charge of assault.”

At the same time, rights group Not in My Name has called on the ANC to take drastic measures against Setona.

#ThabangSetona Gender justice group #NotinMyName has called on Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to take disciplinary action against a police officer who allegedly stood by and watched while the assault happened. TTM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)