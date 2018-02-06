Arrested ANC member Thabang Setona to appear in court for assault
Setona was caught on camera kicking a woman outside Luthuli House.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) member who assaulted a woman during a protest outside Luthuli House has been arrested and will appear at the Johannesburg magistrates court on Tuesday.
Police say that Thabang Setona will face a charge of assault.
The assault took place as tensions rose between Black First Land First (BLF) members and supporters of the so-called “Defenders of Luthuli House” campaign during clashes over President Jacob Zuma’s fate.
The ANC in Johannesburg has also condemned the assault describing it as utterly disgusting.
The police’s Mavela Masondo says: “He [Setona] will appear at the Johannesburg magistrates court on a charge of assault.”
At the same time, rights group Not in My Name has called on the ANC to take drastic measures against Setona.
Setona was caught on camera kicking a woman outside Luthuli House.
#ThabangSetona Gender justice group #NotinMyName has called on Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to take disciplinary action against a police officer who allegedly stood by and watched while the assault happened. TTM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Politics
-
[LISTEN] ANC, EFF & DA react to #Sona2018 postponement
-
ANC MPs attempt to shield van Rooyen from state capture questions
-
#Sona2018 postponement gets Tweeps speculating on Zuma's exit
-
Is Sona postponement the end of the road for Zuma?
-
[LISTEN] Baleka Mbete announces Sona postponement
-
[WATCH] Maimane: Sona should not be delivered by tsotsi Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.