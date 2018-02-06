Popular Topics
'Are you planning to fire Ramaphosa?' - SACP asks Zuma

SACP says it has credible information that Jacob Zuma is preparing to fire Cyril Ramaphosa and replace him with Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

FILE: President Jacob Zuma with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa anc ANC MP Nkosaza Dlamini Zuma during the 60th Anniversary of the National Women's Day celebrations at the Union Buildings, Pretoria. Picture: The Presidency/Flickr
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called on President Jacob Zuma to deny or confirm emerging information suggesting he is preparing to fire Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the party says it condemns tribalism in the strongest terms possible and the ethnic mobilisation that it says President Zuma has apparently engaged in as part of his plan to continue overstaying his welcome in office.

It says it has credible information that Zuma is preparing to fire his deputy and replace him with Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to take over as acting president should he find himself removed from office.

The SACP reiterates its position that Zuma should resign and that the African National Congress must recall him if he refuses.

However, the Presidency has denied allegations that Zuma plans to fire Ramaphosa.

The Presidency's Bongani Ngqulunga has rubbished these claims calling them baseless.

The SACP has also accused the president of aiming to ethnic groups to support him but Ngqulunga says this too has no foundation.

