ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule branded a 'liar and sell out'

ANC general-secretary Ace Magashule received a memorandum from the Black First Land First movement, who were protesting in favour of Jacob Zuma staying on as president.

FILE: African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule receives a memorandum from protesting Black First Land Frist members on 5 February 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffajee/EWN
FILE: African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule receives a memorandum from protesting Black First Land Frist members on 5 February 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffajee/EWN
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) members who took part in the "Defend Luthuli House" protests on Monday have branded the party’s general-secretary Ace Magashule a “sell out”.

Magashule received a memorandum from the Black First Land First movement (BLF), who were protesting in favour of Jacob Zuma staying on as president.

Magashule praised the BLF for delivering the memorandum and protesting peacefully.

Magashule promised the group, which has been largely seen as strong supporters of the controversial Gupta family, that he would deliver their demands to the ANC.

“I’m happy that you’re disciplined. The NWC is meeting now and we’ll talk about your issues.”

WATCH: Magashule booed, called a ‘sell out’ by ANC members

However, ANC members booed Magashule who has also been linked to dodgy dealings with the Gupta family, saying that he was being paid by them.

The ANC’s Mkhululi White says: “He’s a liar and a sell-out. We don’t trust him, and we have no confidence in him because he was wrongly elected.”

Following a clash between the ANC and BLF on Monday, the man who was seen assaulting a woman during the protests has handed himself over to police following calls for his arrest.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

