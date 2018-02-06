ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule branded a 'liar and sell out'
ANC general-secretary Ace Magashule received a memorandum from the Black First Land First movement, who were protesting in favour of Jacob Zuma staying on as president.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) members who took part in the "Defend Luthuli House" protests on Monday have branded the party’s general-secretary Ace Magashule a “sell out”.
Magashule received a memorandum from the Black First Land First movement (BLF), who were protesting in favour of Jacob Zuma staying on as president.
Pro-#Zuma ANC members outside #LuthuliHouse hold up placards that read "Hands Off Zuma", IH pic.twitter.com/ba3AQLFMll— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
Magashule praised the BLF for delivering the memorandum and protesting peacefully.
Magashule promised the group, which has been largely seen as strong supporters of the controversial Gupta family, that he would deliver their demands to the ANC.
“I’m happy that you’re disciplined. The NWC is meeting now and we’ll talk about your issues.”
WATCH: Magashule booed, called a ‘sell out’ by ANC members
However, ANC members booed Magashule who has also been linked to dodgy dealings with the Gupta family, saying that he was being paid by them.
The ANC’s Mkhululi White says: “He’s a liar and a sell-out. We don’t trust him, and we have no confidence in him because he was wrongly elected.”
Following a clash between the ANC and BLF on Monday, the man who was seen assaulting a woman during the protests has handed himself over to police following calls for his arrest.
#Zuma BLF supporters assaulted at Luthuli House. pic.twitter.com/yGhIx1s2SZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
[WATCH] Thabang Setona, @MYANC branch secretary of Ward 62, says the BLF are nyaope revolutionaries who should march to the Union Buildings and not Luthuli House. #LuthuliHouse pic.twitter.com/Ve6EV8em1N— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
