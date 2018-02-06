ANC says it hopes NEC meeting will take final decision on Zuma

The party's national working committee met Monday night and resolved to convene a special NEC meeting to discuss the president's future.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress says it hopes that Wednesday's national executive committee (NEC) meeting will take a final decision on President Jacob Zuma's future, saying that party leaders and members must unite behind whatever is decided.

The party's national working committee (NWC) met Monday night and resolved to convene a special NEC to discuss the president's future.

Eyewitness News understands that Zuma told the party's top six he will only step down if the NEC tells him to.

Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said: “All the issues that you can possibly imagine needed to be aired, were aired by people. All of them. Concerns about the economy, concerns that the mood in the country has had a different shape.

“We can only say to you that the NWC has discussed the issue of the future of President Jacob Zuma and that the matter that we had discussed will be taken to the NEC.”

The national executive committee is meeting just one day before the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

There have been mounting calls for Zuma to step down before Sona.

Duarte has stressed that only the NEC has the power to recommend a course of action.

"We’re going to have to wait for the decision of the NEC. It would be misleading the country to engage in speculation one way or the other. That’s all we can tell you right now."

Duarte is confident that should the NEC recommend Zuma be recalled, that he would comply.

"The national executive committee of the ANC has a right to discuss the concept of a recall of any of its deployees. Once that has happened, in my own experience, I have not met a deployee who has said, 'I refuse'."

#ANC Duarte “a Vote of no confidence is not desirable” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2018

#ANC Duarte “I am not at liberty to discuss what happened in closed meeting with Pres Zuma” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2018