ANC MPs attempt to shield van Rooyen from state capture questions
Minister Des van Rooyen was asked to provide details to the portfolio committee on cooperative governance on Tuesday on his department's relationship with Trillian.
CAPE TOWN - There have been attempts by the African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament to block the questioning of Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen on matters related to state capture and the controversial consultancy firm, Trillian Capital.
He was asked to provide details to the portfolio committee on cooperative governance on Tuesday on his department's relationship with the company.
Van Rooyen has denied the company did work for his department, nor that any money has changed hands.
But on a host of further questions from the Democratic Alliance (DA), committee chairperson Richard Mdakane said the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture would be better placed to get to the bottom of the claims.
Minister van Rooyen says he was introduced to Trillian Capital by global management firm, Oliver Wyman.
A free, unsolicited presentation was given in January 2016, on performing organisational diagnostics within the department.
“During the scoping, it came out that there would be costs and thus this proposal was not pursued further,” Mdakane said.
But on further questions from the DA's Kevin Mileham, Mdakane said the committee was not the correct platform to quiz the minister.
“This is not a committee public inquiry. It's also not a Judge [Raymond] Zondo [state capture] inquiry.”
Mileham says he will write to the house chairperson to establish an ad hoc committee to get to the bottom of reports linking Van Rooyen to the controversial Gupta family.
