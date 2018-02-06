ANC: Lack of clarity on Zuma removal creating problems

The party’s top six leaders met with President Jacob Zuma on Sunday, where he refused to step down.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says its treating discussions around President Jacob Zuma’s removal with urgency because it concedes the lack of clarity is creating problems.

The party’s top six leaders met with President Zuma on Sunday, where he refused to step down.

The top officials reported back to the party’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday where a decision was then taken to convene a special national executive committee (NEC) gathering on Wednesday.

“A matter of serious concern and of great public interest”, that’s how the ANC’s Jessie Duarte describes discussions around President Zuma’s future.

But the questions South Africans are asking are: why the rush? Why hold a special NEC meeting just a day before the State of the Nation Address?

Duarte says: “It’s precisely because of the building up of emotions and let me say the atmosphere that is being created around this matter.”

She also says the lack of clarity on Zuma’s future is having an impact on ANC members on the ground.

“It’s creating confusion and indecision.”

Duarte says the NEC must take a clear decision that will guide everyone.