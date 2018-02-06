Ambulance attacked at Honeydew informal settlement

It’s understood paramedics were attending to a pregnant woman when a brick was thrown at the van.

JOHANNESBURG - An ambulance has come under attack at the Honeydew informal settlement.

The driver sped off and transported the patient to a hospital.

The city has called on anyone with information to come forward.

Emergency services’ Robert Mulaudzi says: “Already we have limited resources, so there will be no available ambulance while this one is being repaired.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)