4 companies to be prosecuted for price-fixing in Eskom tender

It follows a complaint lodged by Eskom and a subsequent commission investigation into collusive tendering for work to be done at its 15 coal-fired power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Four companies have been referred for prosecution in the Competition Tribunal for price fixing and tender collusion involving a R4.5 billion Eskom tender.

The companies involved are: SGB Cape, Tedoc Industries, Mtsweni Corrosion Control and Superfecta Trading.

The Competition Commission's Sipho Ngwema said: “SGB Cape entered into a number of joint ventures with the company that we are prosecuting them with. It was to create fictitious tendering so that they could, in the end, get the tender.”