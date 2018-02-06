4 companies to be prosecuted for price-fixing in Eskom tender
JOHANNESBURG - Four companies have been referred for prosecution in the Competition Tribunal for price fixing and tender collusion involving a R4.5 billion Eskom tender.
It follows a complaint lodged by Eskom and a subsequent commission investigation into collusive tendering for work to be done at Eskom's 15 coal-fired power stations.
The companies involved are: SGB Cape, Tedoc Industries, Mtsweni Corrosion Control and Superfecta Trading.
The Competition Commission's Sipho Ngwema said: “SGB Cape entered into a number of joint ventures with the company that we are prosecuting them with. It was to create fictitious tendering so that they could, in the end, get the tender.”
