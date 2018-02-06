18 hurt in taxi incident in Mitchells Plain

Rescuers had to use specialized equipment to free a person who was trapped underneath the vehicle from beneath the vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - Eighteen people have been injured after a taxi rolled in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring: "The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to various hospitals for further care. Exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities are on the scene for investigations.