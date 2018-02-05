Zwane: SA still a critical destination for investors
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has told delegates the mining sector contributed to the South African economy emerging from a technical recession last year.
CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane says that South Africa remains a critical destination for investors.
He was delivering the opening address at the Mining Indaba which has started in Cape Town.
The event brings together investors, mining companies, governments and other players from around the world for a four-day focus on mining in Africa.
Zwane has told delegates that the mining sector contributed to the South African economy emerging from a technical recession last year.
“We have over R220 billion worth of investment in the project pipeline which includes PGMs, industrial minerals, energy and non-ferrous metals.”
Zwane has urged investors to back efforts aimed at increasing the amount of mining-related manufacturing and services.
He says that it is a goal of governments across Africa to integrate mining more meaningfully with the broader economy.
“We urge investors to work with us and to turn these policy directives into mutually beneficial programmes.”
Zwane says that investors can benefit from special incentives and energy is no longer an issue.
“We have worked to create an enabling environment for mining-linked manufacturing in South Africa. Our energy supply has stabilised.”
Zwane made no reference to the court battle over the Mining Charter, or the lag in finalising crucial mining legislation but he’s likely to address these during a question and answer session this afternoon.
More in Business
-
PIC gives Eskom R5 billion lifeline
-
Mining industry calls on dept to give clear regulation
-
Nearly 60% of South Africans now have access to the internet
-
Eskom documents handed to Hawks as part of state capture probe
-
Capitec denies overstating or misrepresenting loan book
-
A third of SA miners say no new investments in 2018 - survey
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.