Zwane defends himself against claims he could sink mining industry
Mosebenzi Zwane seemed unfazed by the Chamber of Mines view that his leadership is disastrous for the mining sector possibly because he’s heard it all before.
CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has defended himself against criticism that his approach to the transformation of the sector is one-sided and that the industry has lost confidence in his leadership.
Zwane was speaking on the sidelines of the four-day Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Monday afternoon.
Earlier on Monday, Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter tore into Zwane, reportedly warning that Zwane’s actions had the potential to sink the industry.
A Chamber of Mines survey published on Monday suggests that a third of South Africa's largest mining companies are not considering any new investments in the sector in 2018 while one of them may even decide to pull out of the country.
Zwane seemed unfazed by the Chamber of Mines view that his leadership is disastrous for the mining sector possibly because he’s heard it all before.
His department and the industry have squared off over the contested third version of the Mining Charter and other issues, including the lengthy delay in finalising crucial mining legislation to provide the policy certainty that will draw investors.
Zwane's insisting his door is open.
“When we started in 2015, we declared on open door policy to everyone to engage.”
But the minister says this doesn’t mean there’ll be agreement on everything. He’s accused the media of being on the side of the mining companies and says some things are non-negotiable.
“We want to repeat that there are issues where we are not going to do anything else. The safety of the workers in the mines, the issue of transformation in the sector those are the issues that must happen.”
More in Business
-
A decade after recession, a jump in US states with wage gains
-
VBS denies Prasa investment claims, say ‘Zuma bank’ label unfair
-
Zwane: African govts want to integrate mining into broader economy
-
PIC gives Eskom R5 billion lifeline
-
Mining industry calls on dept to give clear regulation
-
Nearly 60% of South Africans now have access to the internet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.