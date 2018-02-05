Zwane: African govts want to integrate mining into broader economy

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane was speaking at the opening of the four-day Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has urged investors to back efforts aimed at increasing the amount of mining-related manufacturing and services.

Zwane was speaking at the opening of the four-day Mining Indaba in Cape Town. The annual event attracts mining companies, investors, governments and other players, with the focus firmly on mining in Africa.

The minister says it’s a goal of governments across Africa to integrate mining more meaningfully with the broader economy.

“We urge investors to work with us and to turn these policy directives into mutually beneficial programmes.”

Zwane says investors can benefit from special incentives and energy is no longer an issue.

“We have worked to create an enabling environment for mining-linked manufacturing in South Africa. Our energy supply has stabilised.”

Zwane made no reference to the court battle over the Mining Charter, or the lag in finalising crucial mining legislation.

But he’s likely to address these during a question and answer session on Monday afternoon.

#miningindaba Zwane: "Our trips overseas are beginning to yield positive results, people are beginning to understand us, also learning a lot from their activities, we are gelling and beginning to move with the same understanding." GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018

#miningindaba "This is Spring, we’re getting to Summer. Those who are coming who see Summer will see those who invested during Winter will have moved ahead”. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018

#miningindaba Zwane: Have not yet reached a stage where can say we're proud of our achievements but satisfied with progress being made. Transforming sector as a whole. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018