Zwane: African govts want to integrate mining into broader economy
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane was speaking at the opening of the four-day Mining Indaba in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has urged investors to back efforts aimed at increasing the amount of mining-related manufacturing and services.
Zwane was speaking at the opening of the four-day Mining Indaba in Cape Town. The annual event attracts mining companies, investors, governments and other players, with the focus firmly on mining in Africa.
The minister says it’s a goal of governments across Africa to integrate mining more meaningfully with the broader economy.
“We urge investors to work with us and to turn these policy directives into mutually beneficial programmes.”
Zwane says investors can benefit from special incentives and energy is no longer an issue.
“We have worked to create an enabling environment for mining-linked manufacturing in South Africa. Our energy supply has stabilised.”
Zwane made no reference to the court battle over the Mining Charter, or the lag in finalising crucial mining legislation.
But he’s likely to address these during a question and answer session on Monday afternoon.
#miningindaba Zwane: "Our trips overseas are beginning to yield positive results, people are beginning to understand us, also learning a lot from their activities, we are gelling and beginning to move with the same understanding." GD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
#miningindaba "This is Spring, we’re getting to Summer. Those who are coming who see Summer will see those who invested during Winter will have moved ahead”. GD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
#miningindaba Zwane: Have not yet reached a stage where can say we're proud of our achievements but satisfied with progress being made. Transforming sector as a whole. GD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
#miningindaba Zwane: We can't make everybody happy, that's why you hearing complaints from all times. This the 3rd Mining Charter, did not come with Mr Zwane. GD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2018
More in Business
-
A decade after recession, a jump in US states with wage gains
-
Zwane defends himself against claims he could sink mining industry
-
VBS denies Prasa investment claims, say ‘Zuma bank’ label unfair
-
PIC gives Eskom R5 billion lifeline
-
Mining industry calls on dept to give clear regulation
-
Nearly 60% of South Africans now have access to the internet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.