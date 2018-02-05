WC Metrorail challenges under spotlight at rail summit

Issues like commuter safety and security, as well as the current rolling stock capacity, will be at the top of the agenda at the rail summit.

CAPE TOWN - A summit is being held this week to find solutions to ongoing challenges plaguing Metrorail in the Western Cape.

The City of Cape Town, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Metrorail, the National Transport Department and Western Cape government are jointly hosting the summit on Friday.

Business leaders, rail experts and civil society have also been invited to the gathering.

The City of Cape Town's Brett Herron last year spoke about the urgency of putting together this summit to find possible short-term interventions to stabilise Metrorail's service.

A team is also working on a plan for the municipality to take over the management of the rail network after council approved the rail plan in October.

But Herron says it could still take two to three years to get the plan off the ground, following national government approval.