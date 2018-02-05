'Sona can be delivered by someone who respects the Constitution'
EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media following the party's annual plenum held over the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the red berets will only allow the State of the Nation Address (Sona) to happen if it's delivered by someone who respects the Constitution.
Malema has on Monday given an update after the party held its plenum over the weekend.
The EFF and five other political parties have written to the speaker of Parliament, asking for the postponement of the address and threatening legal action if the request is denied.
Malema says this is not to say they don’t want the nation to be addressed on government’s plan of action for the year ahead.
“The State of the Nation must be led by a different person and not Zuma.”
He has reiterated his party’s call for the motion of no confidence in the president to be held before Sona on Thursday.
WATCH: EFF briefs media on its annual plenum
