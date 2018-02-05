Vuwani Demarcation Task Team denies torching school

The Demarcation Task Team, which led violent protests in the area in 2016 has condemned the attack, insisting that it had no hand in the attack.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are yet to make arrests linked to the arson attack on yet another school in Vuwani.

The admin block at Shondoni Secondary was burnt down during the weekend.

The Demarcation Task Team, which led violent protests in the area in 2016 has condemned the attack, insisting that it had no hand in the attack.

Around 30 schools were either torched or vandalised during protests over demarcation.

Community leader Nsovo Sambo: "There are those who are using the issue of torching of schools to hide some of the things that they want to commit."