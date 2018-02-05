VBS denies Prasa investment claims, say ‘Zuma bank’ label unfair

The 'Sunday Times' reported that senior Prasa officials have approved a move to ensure the first R500 million tranche is paid to VBS without any agreement signed.

JOHANNESBURG - VBS Mutual Bank has denied claims that the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) is investing R1 billion with the bank.

But it has confirmed that it made a proposal to Prasa, with no decision yet.

Prasa says it has not yet decided whether to invest in VBS Mutual Bank but says it has received a bid from the bank.

VBS CEO Andile Ramavhunga says allegations that payment has already been made are grossly unfair.

“No, there is no investment as of yet. We’ve just made a proposal and there’s nothing that we’ve gotten from Prasa. As it is, it’s just a mere proposal. Nothing has come out of it.”

He also says it's unfair that VBS has been labelled the “[Jacob] Zuma bank”.

“It begs the question, why are we being labelled a "Zuma bank" when everyone is doing business with the state president?”

Prasa says advice from its financial department is being considered before a decision is made and that it has similar investment agreements with other banks.