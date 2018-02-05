Timol findings inspire Kgoathe family to seek truth 49 years later
Nicodemus Kakadi Kgoathe died in custody in February 1969, with the police claiming he slipped in the shower.
JOHANNESBURG – Families who believe their loved ones were denied justice under the apartheid regime are seeking the truth after Judge Billy Mothle ruled that anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol was murdered and did not commit suicide as was concluded at the time of his death in 1971.
In October 2017, the court overturned a 40-year-old inquest finding that endorsed the police’s version that Timol jumped to his death.
One such family is the Kgoathe family in Hebron, outside Pretoria.
Nicodemus Kakadi Kgoathe was taken into police custody in November 1968 and charged, along with two others, in accordance with the Terrorism Act.
After spending two months in jail, Kgoathe managed to get a message to his family who had, until then, not known of his whereabouts. His eldest son Ben went to visit him and discovered his father appeared to have been assaulted.
Kgoathe died two weeks later, on 4 February 1969 at the HF Verwoerd Hospital (now the Steve Biko Academic Hospital) before his case could be heard in court the next month.
4th February marks the 49th anniversary since Nicodemus Kgoathe’s death in apartheid police’s custody. The mystery behind his death is still unknown. The family will appeal to the NPA to re-open the #KgoatheInquest pic.twitter.com/guVwDuBO2W— Miss Kgoathe 🌻 (@go_gee1) February 4, 2018
As with the story of Steve Biko and other political prisoners who died in custody, Kgoathe’s family was told he died from injuries he sustained when he slipped in the shower at the Silverton Police station.
With the help of the Timol family, the Kgoathes have undertaken to begin the process of reopening the inquest into their father’s death.
WATCH: Movie, Cry Freedom, shows names of prisoners who died in police custody under questionable circumstances.
Previous efforts include Ben’s appearance before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission which found that Kgoathe had been assaulted, although records do not reflect that.
The family is working together with the Modipanes in Hebron who are also seeking answers around the death of Solomon Modipane who had been arrested at Kgoathes funeral.
MINI BIOGRAPHY
Nicodemus Kgoathe, hailed from Hebron, a village about 35 kilometres north-west of Pretoria.
He was a headman of the Madibo Clan and was also on the advisory council of the then Chief of the Bakwena Ba Mogopa tribe at Bethanie.
It’s alleged Kgoathe and others were accused of plotting to dethrone the Chief, who reported this to the then Commissioner.
They were later accused of sabotage and arson.
More in Local
-
PIC gives Eskom R5 billion lifeline
-
ANC's Thabiso Setona to face action after assault on woman outside HQ
-
ANC NWC meeting underway at Luthuli House
-
Mining industry calls on dept to give clear regulation
-
'Reuse of plastic bottles to store water is safe'
-
Nearly 60% of South Africans now have access to the internet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.