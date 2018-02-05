President Zuma meets with King Goodwill Zwelithini

The Presidency says Monday’s meeting between President Jacob Zuma and King Zwelithini is a longstanding courtesy visit.

DURBAN - President Jacob Zuma has arrived in Ulundi to meet with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini at his palace.

The meeting's agenda is not yet known.

Zuma’s office says this gathering was meant to take place last month but is only happening now because of diary constraints on both sides.

The nature of the meeting has not been divulged and it’s not clear whether the embattled president’s problems will be on the agenda.

The KwaZulu-Natal meeting is taking place ahead of an urgent African National Congress gathering to discuss Zuma's future as head of state after overnight talks with him failed to secure his departure.