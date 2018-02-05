PIC gives Eskom R5 billion lifeline
Business
The PIC says Eskom asked for the bail out because it was experiencing significant liquidity problems.
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) - on behalf of the government employees’ pension fund - has announced it will give Eskom an advance of R5 billion to cover the power utility’s operational costs for this month.
The PIC says Eskom asked for the bailout because it was experiencing significant liquidity problems.
It says it conducted its own due diligence and is satisfied that the R5 billion bridging finance for Eskom is fully backed by a government guarantee.
More to follow.
