NW Health HOD heads to court over corruption claims against him
The Young Communist League has opened a case of fraud and corruption against Lekalakala and Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Health head of department (HOD) Thabo Lekalakala says he'll seek legal intervention against those who have made claims of fraud and corruption against him, saying that they are untrue and amount to libel.
The Young Communist League has opened a case of fraud and corruption against Lekalakala and Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
The Health HOD says claims that he lied about his work experience and was not properly vetted when he was appointed to his current job are an attack on his integrity.
He says he wants his name cleared.
“I have taken those people to court for them to prove their claims… I will allow the law to take its course.”
There have been calls for Lekalakala’s head after a suspended department official made the claims in January.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
PIC gives Eskom R5 billion lifeline
-
ANC's Thabiso Setona to face action after assault on woman outside HQ
-
ANC NWC meeting underway at Luthuli House
-
Mining industry calls on dept to give clear regulation
-
'Reuse of plastic bottles to store water is safe'
-
Nearly 60% of South Africans now have access to the internet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.