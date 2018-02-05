NW Health HOD heads to court over corruption claims against him

The Young Communist League has opened a case of fraud and corruption against Lekalakala and Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Health head of department (HOD) Thabo Lekalakala says he'll seek legal intervention against those who have made claims of fraud and corruption against him, saying that they are untrue and amount to libel.

The Health HOD says claims that he lied about his work experience and was not properly vetted when he was appointed to his current job are an attack on his integrity.

He says he wants his name cleared.

“I have taken those people to court for them to prove their claims… I will allow the law to take its course.”



There have been calls for Lekalakala’s head after a suspended department official made the claims in January.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)