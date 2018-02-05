NW Health HOD: Corruption claims against me are false

Thabo Lekalakala says it's in the public interest that the claims against him are investigated and tested in a court of law.

JOHANNESBURG - The head of department in the North West Department of Health, Thabo Lekalakala, says that he’s open to any process that will help clear his name following recent allegations of corruption against him and Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Lekalakala is accused of misrepresenting his experience when applying for the post which he has held since 2015.

He is also accused of corruption in the department.

The Health HOD says it's in the public interest that the claims against him are investigated and tested in a court of law.

The Young Communist League in the province have opened a case of fraud and corruption against the HOD and Mahumapelo, who they claim unduly aided the appointment of Lekalakala.

Lekalakala says that the accusations are false.

“Their claims are misrepresented and I don’t know where they get that. I went to that interview, the minimum required was five years and I have way over 10 years in senior management.”

The premier’s office is reported as saying the claims are baseless and form part of a smear campaign against Lekalakala.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)