No word on when CT central line will reopen
The rail operator says while repairs are ongoing, new cases of theft and vandalism are hampering efforts.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail management has not been able to say exactly when the central line is expected to reopen after four weeks offline.
The rail operator has told Eyewitness News while repairs are ongoing, new cases of theft and vandalism are hampering efforts.
The central line is Metrorail's busiest route and serves heavily populated communities like Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Bonteheuwel and Langa.
Besides new damage to infrastructure, Metrorail is also in the final stages of procuring additional security guards and more police support.
There have been some successes over recent weeks, with 14 suspected cable thieves arrested since the start of the year, most of them in the Bonteheuwel area.
The bad news for Metrorail commuters is that the Golden Arrow Bus Service off-peak concession has not been renewed this month.
Last month, commuters with monthly train tickets could use off-peak buses for free, now they have to pay.
No tickets are being sold for the central line this month.
The extent of the damage on the rail network is unclear at this stage.
