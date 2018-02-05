ANC NEC to hold special meeting to discuss Zuma's fate
This comes after the NWC met at Luthuli House to get a report back on the meeting between the party’s top six and Jacob Zuma, which failed to convince him to step down.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’s (ANC) national working committee (NWC) has resolved to call a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday to discuss President Jacob Zuma’s removal from office.
This comes after the NWC met at Luthuli House on Monday to get a report back on the meeting between the party’s top six and President Zuma, which failed to convince him to step down.
The party says the special NEC will discuss preparations for the State of the Nation Address and a report back from the NWC on matters mandated to it, including management of the transition between the 5th and 6th administration of government and pending actions in Parliament.
More in Politics
-
[WATCH] Magashule booed, called a 'sell out' by ANC members
-
'Listen to Zuma for what? He will tell us nothing'
-
[WATCH] Malema: We warned you about delinquent Zuma
-
ANC: Zuma removal crucial, needs to be concluded urgently
-
ANC: Thabang Setona suspended, hands himself over to the cops
-
[WATCH] ANC, BLF members clash Luthuli House
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.