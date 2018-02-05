ANC NEC to hold special meeting to discuss Zuma's fate

This comes after the NWC met at Luthuli House to get a report back on the meeting between the party’s top six and Jacob Zuma, which failed to convince him to step down.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’s (ANC) national working committee (NWC) has resolved to call a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday to discuss President Jacob Zuma’s removal from office.

This comes after the NWC met at Luthuli House on Monday to get a report back on the meeting between the party’s top six and President Zuma, which failed to convince him to step down.

The party says the special NEC will discuss preparations for the State of the Nation Address and a report back from the NWC on matters mandated to it, including management of the transition between the 5th and 6th administration of government and pending actions in Parliament.