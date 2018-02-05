Metrorail CT's central line service down for fourth straight week
Repairs are still underway following a spate of vandalism attacks on the route.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail commuters travelling on the notorious central line are being left in the lurch for a fourth week.
Repairs are still underway following a spate of vandalism attacks on the route.
The central line, Metrorail's busiest route, services communities including Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Bonteheuwel and Langa.
It's been four weeks and Metrorail still can't say when services will be up and running again.
The Golden Arrow Bus Service off-peak concession came to an end last week and rail commuters opting to continue using buses are now required to purchase tickets.
Meanwhile, efforts have been beefed-up to clamp down on criminals paralysing the rail service.
Fourteen cable thieves have been apprehended since the start of the year.
The majority of the arrests were made in Bonteheuwel.
More in Local
-
ANC's Thabiso Setona to face action after assault on woman outside HQ
-
ANC NWC meeting underway at Luthuli House
-
Mining industry calls on dept to give clear regulation
-
'Reuse of plastic bottles to store water is safe'
-
Nearly 60% of South Africans now have access to the internet
-
Gauteng Education Dept files bid to appeal Hoërskool Overvaal ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.