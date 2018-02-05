Metrorail CT's central line service down for fourth straight week

Repairs are still underway following a spate of vandalism attacks on the route.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail commuters travelling on the notorious central line are being left in the lurch for a fourth week.

The central line, Metrorail's busiest route, services communities including Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Bonteheuwel and Langa.

It's been four weeks and Metrorail still can't say when services will be up and running again.

The Golden Arrow Bus Service off-peak concession came to an end last week and rail commuters opting to continue using buses are now required to purchase tickets.

Meanwhile, efforts have been beefed-up to clamp down on criminals paralysing the rail service.

Fourteen cable thieves have been apprehended since the start of the year.

The majority of the arrests were made in Bonteheuwel.