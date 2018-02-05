'Listen to Zuma for what? He will tell us nothing'
EFF leader Julius Malema has reiterated the party’s call for a special sitting of Parliament before the Sona to debate a motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress’ (ANC) national working committee (NEC) continues discussions on the future of President Jacob Zuma, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says as soon as the governing party confirms that it wants Zuma out, the red berets will head to court to make sure he doesn’t address the State of The Nation Address (Sona).
Malema has reiterated the party’s call for a special sitting of Parliament before Sona to debate a motion of no confidence in the president.
He says the country can’t be addressed by a president who will soon leave office.
“Zuma? Listen to him for what? What do you want to hear? Because that man is not going to tell you anything. But also, he can’t tell you the future because he’s leaving.”
He says as soon as the ANC confirms officially that it wants President Zuma to step down they will strike.
“We are just waiting for his party to confirm that indeed “we went to ask him to resign”, we’ll take that to court [and say] this one is not wanted, even by his own party.”
Malema says they want the State of the Nation Address to be delivered by someone who respects the Constitution.
WATCH: Malema: We warned you about delinquent Zuma
More in Politics
-
ANC NEC to hold special meeting to discuss Zuma's fate
-
[WATCH] Magashule booed, called a 'sell out' by ANC members
-
[WATCH] Malema: We warned you about delinquent Zuma
-
ANC: Zuma removal crucial, needs to be concluded urgently
-
ANC: Thabang Setona suspended, hands himself over to the cops
-
[WATCH] ANC, BLF members clash Luthuli House
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.