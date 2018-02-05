'Listen to Zuma for what? He will tell us nothing'

EFF leader Julius Malema has reiterated the party’s call for a special sitting of Parliament before the Sona to debate a motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress’ (ANC) national working committee (NEC) continues discussions on the future of President Jacob Zuma, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says as soon as the governing party confirms that it wants Zuma out, the red berets will head to court to make sure he doesn’t address the State of The Nation Address (Sona).

He says the country can’t be addressed by a president who will soon leave office.

“Zuma? Listen to him for what? What do you want to hear? Because that man is not going to tell you anything. But also, he can’t tell you the future because he’s leaving.”

He says as soon as the ANC confirms officially that it wants President Zuma to step down they will strike.

“We are just waiting for his party to confirm that indeed “we went to ask him to resign”, we’ll take that to court [and say] this one is not wanted, even by his own party.”

Malema says they want the State of the Nation Address to be delivered by someone who respects the Constitution.

