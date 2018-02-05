Limpopo Education Dept: Learning resumes at torched school

Criminals torched the admin block of the Shondoni Secondray School in Venda and made off with a safe, computers and printers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Education Department says it is pleased that learning has resumed at a school that was set on fire on Friday.

Criminals torched the admin block of the Shondoni Secondary School in Venda and made off with a safe, computers and printers.

Officials say while a case of arson was opened at the Vuwani Police Station, there is no apparent link with the 2016 protests in the area, which saw about 30 schools being vandalised and torched.

The Education Department's Sam Makondo said: “What we must indicate is that the school is in Lwamondo and not in Vuwani. It is only the case of arson that was reported there at the Vuwani Police Station following the torching of the admin block of the school. No single classroom where teaching and learning happens was affected.”