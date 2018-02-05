Limpopo Education Dept: Learning resumes at torched school

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Limpopo Education Dept: Learning resumes at torched school

Criminals torched the admin block of the Shondoni Secondray School in Venda and made off with a safe, computers and printers.

Shondoni Secondary School has become the latest building to be burnt with at least 30 others gutted during protests in Vuwani in 2016. Picture: SAPS
Shondoni Secondary School has become the latest building to be burnt with at least 30 others gutted during protests in Vuwani in 2016. Picture: SAPS
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Education Department says it is pleased that learning has resumed at a school that was set on fire on Friday.

Criminals torched the admin block of the Shondoni Secondary School in Venda and made off with a safe, computers and printers.

Officials say while a case of arson was opened at the Vuwani Police Station, there is no apparent link with the 2016 protests in the area, which saw about 30 schools being vandalised and torched.

The Education Department's Sam Makondo said: “What we must indicate is that the school is in Lwamondo and not in Vuwani. It is only the case of arson that was reported there at the Vuwani Police Station following the torching of the admin block of the school. No single classroom where teaching and learning happens was affected.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA