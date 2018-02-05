Limpopo Education Dept: Learning resumes at torched school
Criminals torched the admin block of the Shondoni Secondray School in Venda and made off with a safe, computers and printers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Education Department says it is pleased that learning has resumed at a school that was set on fire on Friday.
Criminals torched the admin block of the Shondoni Secondary School in Venda and made off with a safe, computers and printers.
Officials say while a case of arson was opened at the Vuwani Police Station, there is no apparent link with the 2016 protests in the area, which saw about 30 schools being vandalised and torched.
The Education Department's Sam Makondo said: “What we must indicate is that the school is in Lwamondo and not in Vuwani. It is only the case of arson that was reported there at the Vuwani Police Station following the torching of the admin block of the school. No single classroom where teaching and learning happens was affected.”
More in Local
-
ANC NEC to hold special meeting to discuss Zuma's fate
-
[WATCH] Magashule booed, called a 'sell out' by ANC members
-
Doctor treating murder accused Jason Rohde to take the stand
-
Bonteheuwel ward councillor living in fear
-
'Listen to Zuma for what? He will tell us nothing'
-
Zwane defends himself against claims he could sink mining industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.