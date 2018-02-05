Jason Rohde murder trial resumes in court
The real estate executive is accused of strangling Susan Rohde at the Spier Hotel during a work function in July 2016.
CAPE TOWN - The trial of alleged wife killer Jason Rohde resumes in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
Her death was initially thought to have been a suicide, but a state post mortem later revealed that she was strangled.
Both the State and defence relied heavily on forensic evidence when the trial started last October.
The prosecution is trying to prove that Susan Rohde's death was staged, while the defence wants to show the court that the mother of three was suicidal, and hanged herself following a fight with her husband.
The Rohde's were attending a work function at the Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch at the time.
Jason Rohde's alleged mistress was also in attendance and that is believed to have resulted in conflict between Rohde and his wife.
Rohde claims that he found his wife in the bathroom of their hotel suite with an electrical hair iron cord around her neck.
