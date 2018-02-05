Jason Rohde hospitalised, court hears

The former real estate executive is accused of murdering his spouse Susan Rohde in July 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard that alleged wife killer Jason Rohde has been hospitalized.

His trial was meant to resume on Monday in the High Court.

Her death was initially thought to have been a suicide, but a state post mortem later revealed that she was strangled.

Defence advocate Pete Mihalik has handed in two medical reports and told the court that his client is currently in hospital.

Mihalik requested that the contents of the reports be kept confidential and asked for a seven day postponement.

The State has, however, opposed the request for an adjournment, saying that insufficient facts have been placed before court and that they're merely going on the defence's word that Rohde has been hospitalised.

The prosecution adds that no medical certificate has been produced.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlope agrees and says that there is no letter from a doctor indicating reasons why Rohde has been hospitalised and can't appear in court today.

Salie-Hlope has therefore ordered that he be collected from the medical facility that he is at and appear at court this afternoon.