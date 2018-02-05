Jason Rohde hospitalised, court hears
The former real estate executive is accused of murdering his spouse Susan Rohde in July 2016.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard that alleged wife killer Jason Rohde has been hospitalized.
His trial was meant to resume on Monday in the High Court.
The former real estate executive is accused of murdering his spouse Susan Rohde in July 2016.
Her death was initially thought to have been a suicide, but a state post mortem later revealed that she was strangled.
Defence advocate Pete Mihalik has handed in two medical reports and told the court that his client is currently in hospital.
Mihalik requested that the contents of the reports be kept confidential and asked for a seven day postponement.
The State has, however, opposed the request for an adjournment, saying that insufficient facts have been placed before court and that they're merely going on the defence's word that Rohde has been hospitalised.
The prosecution adds that no medical certificate has been produced.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlope agrees and says that there is no letter from a doctor indicating reasons why Rohde has been hospitalised and can't appear in court today.
Salie-Hlope has therefore ordered that he be collected from the medical facility that he is at and appear at court this afternoon.
More in Local
-
PIC gives Eskom R5 billion lifeline
-
ANC's Thabiso Setona to face action after assault on woman outside HQ
-
ANC NWC meeting underway at Luthuli House
-
Mining industry calls on dept to give clear regulation
-
'Reuse of plastic bottles to store water is safe'
-
Nearly 60% of South Africans now have access to the internet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.