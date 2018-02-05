Gauteng Education Dept files bid to appeal Hoërskool Overvaal ruling

The Afrikaans-medium school has been at loggerheads with the department after it refused an instruction to take 55 English-speaking pupils.

PRETORIA - The Gauteng Education Department has filed an application to appeal the Hoërskool Overvaal judgment.

The High Court in Pretoria last month found that the Vereeniging school is filled to capacity while neighbouring English schools had ample capacity to accommodate 55 English speaking pupils.

The school has witnessed several violent protests in recent weeks, with the African National Congress and affiliated teacher unions accusing its governing body of racism.

The department says Judge Bill Prinsloo incorrectly found that Hoërskool Overvaal’s language and admission policies were binding on the department.

It further claims the court made a mistake by finding that Overvaal was filled to capacity and that neighbouring English schools had available space.

The department also takes issue with Prinsloo's finding that the Afrikaans community is an embattled minority group against which the department is biased.

A total of 12 grounds of appeal have been submitted.

It’s understood the Overvaal school governing body will oppose the application.

WATCH: #HoerskoolOvervaal: ‘Die and go back to Holland’