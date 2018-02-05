Gauteng Education Dept files bid to appeal Hoërskool Overvaal ruling
The Afrikaans-medium school has been at loggerheads with the department after it refused an instruction to take 55 English-speaking pupils.
PRETORIA - The Gauteng Education Department has filed an application to appeal the Hoërskool Overvaal judgment.
The High Court in Pretoria last month found that the Vereeniging school is filled to capacity while neighbouring English schools had ample capacity to accommodate 55 English speaking pupils.
The school has witnessed several violent protests in recent weeks, with the African National Congress and affiliated teacher unions accusing its governing body of racism.
The department says Judge Bill Prinsloo incorrectly found that Hoërskool Overvaal’s language and admission policies were binding on the department.
It further claims the court made a mistake by finding that Overvaal was filled to capacity and that neighbouring English schools had available space.
The department also takes issue with Prinsloo's finding that the Afrikaans community is an embattled minority group against which the department is biased.
A total of 12 grounds of appeal have been submitted.
It’s understood the Overvaal school governing body will oppose the application.
WATCH: #HoerskoolOvervaal: ‘Die and go back to Holland’
More in Local
-
PIC gives Eskom R5 billion lifeline
-
ANC's Thabiso Setona to face action after assault on woman outside HQ
-
ANC NWC meeting underway at Luthuli House
-
Mining industry calls on dept to give clear regulation
-
'Reuse of plastic bottles to store water is safe'
-
Nearly 60% of South Africans now have access to the internet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.