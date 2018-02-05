Fuel price to decrease this week

PIC gives Eskom R5 billion lifeline
Business
JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department has announced a decrease in the fuel price this month.
Motorists will pay 30 cents less for petrol, while diesel will be 17 cents cheaper per litre.
Illuminating paraffin is also down by 19 cents while LP gas will trade at 23 cents less per kilogram.
These prices will come into effect on Wednesday.
