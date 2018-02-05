Fuel price to decrease this week

Motorists will pay 30 cents less for petrol, while diesel will be 17 cents cheaper per litre.

JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department has announced a decrease in the fuel price this month.

Illuminating paraffin is also down by 19 cents while LP gas will trade at 23 cents less per kilogram.

These prices will come into effect on Wednesday.