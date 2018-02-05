Families of trapped Lily Mine workers to gather for remembrance ceremony
Today marks exactly two years since Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule and Solomon Nyerende were trapped in a lamp room in a container underground.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of the three miners trapped at Lily Mine are expected to gather in Barberton this morning for a remembrance ceremony.
Today marks exactly two years since Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule and Solomon Nyerende were trapped in a lamp room in a container underground, when a pillar collapsed and buried them with soil and rocks.
WATCH: Lily Mine: A forgotten tragedy
Despite several rescue attempts, the container has still not been found.
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) spokesperson Khanyi Maxase says that some families are refusing to believe their loved ones have died.
“They still have hope that their kids will come back one day. The families are coping but they believe more could be done to retrieve their children, they just want closure.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
