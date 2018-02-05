Eskom documents handed to Hawks as part of state capture probe

The Hawks served the subpoena on Phakamani Radebe, just days after he was announced as the utility’s interim chief executive.

PRETORIA - Eskom has confirmed its honoured a subpoena from the Hawks and has handed over documentation as part of ongoing investigations into state capture.

It’s understood this leg of the investigation relates to the Optimum/Tegeta deal.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says Hadebe met with Hawks investigators about three weeks ago.

“They were basically saying that they were sitting with information that they looking for from Eskom which was immediately given to them. But also, a commitment to say that we will also provide additional information as more information was being put together by our team.”

Phasiwe declined to provide specific details.

He did, however, say the documents relate to coal contracts and allegations of impropriety by some of the parastatal’s employees.