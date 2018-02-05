Doctor treating murder accused Jason Rohde to take the stand
The accused allegedly killed his wife at the Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch in July 2016.
CAPE TOWN - A doctor who is treating murder accused Jason Rohde at a Cape Town clinic will be called to testify about his medical condition in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.
Rohde's trial resumed on Monday but the court heard he couldn't be present for proceedings as he has been hospitalised.
Susan Rohde's death was initially thought to have been a suicide but a State postmortem later revealed she was strangled.
At the start of proceedings on Monday, the defence handed in two medical reports and told the court Rohde couldn't be present as he has been hospitalised.
His counsel asked that the reports be kept confidential.
But Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe was not convinced and ordered police to collect Rohde from the hospital he's being treated at and bring him to court.
When the case resumed on Monday afternoon, Rohde was still not present and his counsel had delivered another doctor’s note to the court.
Salie-Hlophe then ordered the psychiatrist who's treating Rohde to come and present evidence before the court on Tuesday to explain the accused's condition.
