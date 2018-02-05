De Lille questions timing of bribery claims against her

A Gauteng businessman has accused de Lille of trying to solicit a R5 million bribe from him in exchange for her endorsing fire extinguishers.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has questioned the timing of the Democratic Alliance (DA) laying a criminal complaint against her.

A Gauteng businessman has accused De Lille of trying to solicit a R5 million bribe from him in exchange for her endorsing fire extinguishers he intended rolling out to informal settlements.

The matter dates back several years ago.

The mayor has denied the claims.

“Why has this man conveniently come forward now that the DA is charging me? Why didn’t he go to the police first? Why did it take him more than six years to come with the allegation.”

She will also have to fight a DA-led motion of no confidence in her in the City of Cape Town.

