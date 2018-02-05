De Lille questions timing of bribery claims against her
A Gauteng businessman has accused de Lille of trying to solicit a R5 million bribe from him in exchange for her endorsing fire extinguishers.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has questioned the timing of the Democratic Alliance (DA) laying a criminal complaint against her.
A Gauteng businessman has accused De Lille of trying to solicit a R5 million bribe from him in exchange for her endorsing fire extinguishers he intended rolling out to informal settlements.
The matter dates back several years ago.
The mayor has denied the claims.
“Why has this man conveniently come forward now that the DA is charging me? Why didn’t he go to the police first? Why did it take him more than six years to come with the allegation.”
She will also have to fight a DA-led motion of no confidence in her in the City of Cape Town.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Politics
-
ANC's Thabiso Setona to face action after assault on woman outside HQ
-
ANC NWC meeting underway at Luthuli House
-
Magashule receives memorandum from #HandsOffZuma protesters
-
[ANALYSIS] 22 February 2018 – the date by which the Zuma Presidency must end
-
Anti-Zuma protestors arrive at Luthuli House, ANC to receive BLF memorandum
-
CT Mayor De Lille denies corruption claims against her
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.