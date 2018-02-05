De Lille: DA's latest move bid to damage my reputation
The opposition party has laid charges of corruption and bribery against De Lille at a local police station.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has labelled the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s latest move as another attempt to dent her reputation.
Allegations stem from her allegedly attempting to solicit a R5-million bribe from a Southern Gauteng businessman in 2013.
Vanderbijlpark businessman, Anthony Faul, alleges that Patricia de Lille solicited a R5-million payment from him.
This was in return of De Lille endorsing an automatic fire extinguisher Faul intended rolling out to Cape Town informal settlements.
De Lille has questioned the timing of this accusation, five years after her supposed offer.
"It's become increasingly obvious that the concerted efforts to damage my reputation and the haste to get rid of me is reaching desperate heights each day."
The DA’s federal executive last month gave its legal commission sixty days to deal with charges against De Lille for bringing the party into disrepute.
On the 15th of this month, the City Council will also debate a DA-tabled motion of no confidence in her.
