CT's day zero pushed back to 11 May
The municipality says more people have dipped into alternative water sources to augment their consumption needs amid the drought crisis.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has just announced day zero has been moved back to 11 May.
The city says the new forecast is due to declining agricultural usage.
Amid a continuing water crisis, city officials are also focusing on potential health risks come day zero.
The City’s JP Smith says the only source of safe drinking water remains the municipal water through the reticulation system.
He adds borehole water is not suitable for drinking or cooking.
“You should not be using this for drinking or cooking and personal hygiene.”
Smith says the city's health facilities will monitor disease and any outbreaks.
“The city is working closely with the government to notify communicable diseases.”
