DA: Mbalula must come clean on plot to defraud Crime Intelligence

EWN reported that Ipid is investigating an alleged failed plot to syphon off about R45 million from the unit in order to pay for votes at the ANC's elective conference.

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to come clean on allegations he orchestrated a plot to defraud Crime Intelligence in order to pay for votes at the African National Congress’s (ANC) elective conference.

Eyewitness News reported earlier on Monday that police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating an alleged failed plot to syphon off about R45 million from the unit.

Ipid suspects Mbalula, his advisor Bongani Mbindwane and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole of being involved in the scheme.

All parties have strongly denied any link to such a plan, saying the allegations are part of a plot to attack their integrity and undermine the work of the police.

While the ANC has not responded to questions about allegations that one of its own members was part of a scheme to undermine the party’s democratic processes, the DA says it wants answers.

The party is concerned that not only Minister Mbalula has been implicated, but national police commissioner Sitole too.

The DA says the minister must take the country into his confidence and inform South Africans about the truth of his alleged involvement in the alleged attempt to defraud Crime Intelligence.

Mbindwane has strongly rejected the allegations, saying they had been forewarned that such claims would be peddled in the media.

Mbalula has strongly rejected allegations, saying the claims are an insult to him and the police generals also implicated.

The minister has condemned the allegations with contempt, saying as far as he is concerned, the ANC’s elective conference went ahead without any undue influence or vote buying.

He says the police did not uncover any such criminality.

EWN has seen a letter sent to General Sitole just days before the conference in which he was asked to halt the payment of R45 million to a service provider.

It is alleged the funds were to be laundered to be used to buy votes at the conference.

Mbalula says he fully supports Ipid’s work, adding that he has a good working relationship with its head Robert McBride.