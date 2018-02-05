CT hiking group wants specialised unit deployed to halt attacks

The organisation has raised concerns over the recent spike in criminal activity on the mountain.

CAPE TOWN - The Hikers Network says a specialised unit should be deployed to crime hotspots on Table Mountain.

The network says hikers are being attacked frequently.

A 56-year-old man was recently stabbed to death while hiking in the Kalk Bay area.

The Network's Anwaaz Bent says hiking routes in Kalk Bay are among several mugging hot spots, including trails in Noordhoek and Signal Hill in Cape Town.

He says thieves operate in places where there are no security patrols.

But he adds that the hiking community also has a responsibility to report and inform officials about incidents.

"I can only see a better way forward if the hiking community comes forward with information to SAPS and SANParks on what they're noticing in the area."

The Network has a safety tracking system which will send out warning messages.

Meanwhile SANParks spokesperson Janine Raftopoulos says security measures are being improved

"We're having ongoing meetings with security cluster as well as the city, as given the open access park, it is very hard to control unlike our other parks where we do have access control."